East West Bancorp (EWBC) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2024, East West Bancorp (EWBC - Free Report) reported revenue of $657.48 million, up 1.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.09, compared to $2.02 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.44% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $641.8 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.05, the EPS surprise was +1.95%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how East West Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net interest margin: 3.2% versus 3.2% estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Annualized quarterly net charge-offs to average loans HFI: 0.2% versus 0.2% estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Average Balance - Total interest-earning assets: $70.26 billion compared to the $69.35 billion average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Total capital ratio: 15.4% versus 15.5% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Tier 1 capital ratio: 14.1% versus 14.2% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Leverage ratio: 10.4% compared to the 10.6% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Efficiency ratio: 34.4% compared to the 37% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Total nonperforming assets: $195.47 million versus $192.87 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total nonaccrual loans: $146.86 million versus $170.17 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total Noninterest Income: $84.76 million compared to the $80.45 million average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Net Interest Income: $572.72 million compared to the $561.05 million average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Deposit account fees: $26.82 million versus $25.36 million estimated by four analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for East West Bancorp here>>>

Shares of East West Bancorp have returned +8.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

