Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Packaging Corp. (PKG) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

Packaging Corp. (PKG - Free Report) reported $2.18 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 12.7%. EPS of $2.65 for the same period compares to $2.05 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.1 billion, representing a surprise of +3.89%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +6.85%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.48.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Packaging Corp. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Segment Sales- Packaging: $2.01 billion versus $1.91 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.1% change.
  • Segment Sales- Corporate and Other: $14.40 million compared to the $19.02 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -21.3% year over year.
  • Segment Sales- Paper: $159.30 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $158.48 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.9%.
  • Segment income (loss) excluding special items- Packaging: $321.60 million compared to the $308.48 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Segment income (loss) excluding special items- Corporate and Other: -$32.10 million versus -$27.77 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Segment income (loss) excluding special items- Paper: $38.50 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $29.38 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Packaging Corp. here>>>

Shares of Packaging Corp. have returned +2.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise