Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About CN (CNI) Q3 Earnings

Read MoreHide Full Article

Canadian National (CNI - Free Report) reported $3.01 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.4%. EPS of $1.26 for the same period compares to $1.26 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.06 billion, representing a surprise of -1.69%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -1.56%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.28.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how CN performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Carloads - Metals & Minerals: 243 thousand versus the five-analyst average estimate of 254.02 thousand.
  • Carloads - Petroleum & Chemicals: 158 thousand versus 162.83 thousand estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Carloads - Total: 1.3 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of 1.35 million.
  • Carloads - Coal: 116 thousand versus the five-analyst average estimate of 117.32 thousand.
  • Carloads - Forest Products: 73 thousand versus 75.12 thousand estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Carloads - Automotive: 50 thousand versus 54.67 thousand estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Carloads - Intermodal: 501 thousand compared to the 526.16 thousand average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Carloads - Grain & Fertilizers: 163 thousand compared to the 158.19 thousand average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Revenue Ton Miles - Petroleum & Chemicals: 11.4 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of 11.33 billion.
  • Revenue Ton Miles (RTM): 56.55 billion versus 56.97 billion estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Revenue Ton Miles - Metals & Minerals: 7.28 billion compared to the 7.46 billion average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Operating Ratio: 63.1% versus 62.5% estimated by four analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for CN here>>>

Shares of CN have returned -4.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Canadian National Railway Company (CNI) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise