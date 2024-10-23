We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About CN (CNI) Q3 Earnings
Canadian National (CNI - Free Report) reported $3.01 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.4%. EPS of $1.26 for the same period compares to $1.26 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.06 billion, representing a surprise of -1.69%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -1.56%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.28.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how CN performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Carloads - Metals & Minerals: 243 thousand versus the five-analyst average estimate of 254.02 thousand.
- Carloads - Petroleum & Chemicals: 158 thousand versus 162.83 thousand estimated by five analysts on average.
- Carloads - Total: 1.3 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of 1.35 million.
- Carloads - Coal: 116 thousand versus the five-analyst average estimate of 117.32 thousand.
- Carloads - Forest Products: 73 thousand versus 75.12 thousand estimated by five analysts on average.
- Carloads - Automotive: 50 thousand versus 54.67 thousand estimated by five analysts on average.
- Carloads - Intermodal: 501 thousand compared to the 526.16 thousand average estimate based on five analysts.
- Carloads - Grain & Fertilizers: 163 thousand compared to the 158.19 thousand average estimate based on five analysts.
- Revenue Ton Miles - Petroleum & Chemicals: 11.4 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of 11.33 billion.
- Revenue Ton Miles (RTM): 56.55 billion versus 56.97 billion estimated by four analysts on average.
- Revenue Ton Miles - Metals & Minerals: 7.28 billion compared to the 7.46 billion average estimate based on four analysts.
- Operating Ratio: 63.1% versus 62.5% estimated by four analysts on average.
Shares of CN have returned -4.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.