Image: Bigstock
Hercules Capital (HTGC) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights
Hercules Capital (HTGC - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $20.04, moving -0.89% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.05%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.02%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.18%.
Shares of the specialty finance company witnessed a gain of 2.9% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Finance sector with its loss of 4.85% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.76%.
The upcoming earnings release of Hercules Capital will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on October 30, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.51, down 1.92% from the prior-year quarter. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $125.8 million, reflecting a 7.76% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $2.03 per share and a revenue of $501.15 million, signifying shifts of -2.4% and +8.79%, respectively, from the last year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Hercules Capital. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Hercules Capital currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at valuation, Hercules Capital is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.96. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7.93, so one might conclude that Hercules Capital is trading at a premium comparatively.
The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 220, positioning it in the bottom 13% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
