Trustmark (TRMK) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2024, Trustmark (TRMK - Free Report) reported revenue of $195.58 million, up 0.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.84, compared to $0.64 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $191.5 million, representing a surprise of +2.13%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.20%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.83.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Trustmark performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Average Balances - Total earning assets: $17.02 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $16.98 billion.
  • Net (recoveries) charge-offs / average loans: 0.1% compared to the 0.2% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Efficiency Ratio: 61% compared to the 63.2% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net Interest Margin: 3.7% compared to the 3.6% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Total nonaccrual LHFI: $73.83 million compared to the $43.87 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total nonperforming assets: $77.75 million versus $50.58 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income (FTE): $158.02 million versus $153.03 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Total Noninterest income: $37.56 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $39.70 million.
  • Net Interest Income: $154.71 million versus $149.51 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of Trustmark have returned +3.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

