PennyMac Mortgage (PMT) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended September 2024, PennyMac Mortgage (PMT - Free Report) reported revenue of $80.86 million, down 50.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.36, compared to $0.51 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -13.75% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $93.75 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.37, the EPS surprise was -2.70%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how PennyMac Mortgage performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Investment Income- Net interest income (expense): -$7.44 million versus -$19.15 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Investment Income- Loan origination fees: $6.64 million versus $4.65 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Investment Income- Net loan servicing fee: -$85.08 million versus -$19.47 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Investment Income- Net gains (losses) on loans acquired for sale: $20.06 million compared to the $23.13 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of PennyMac Mortgage have returned -2.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

