Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Renasant (RNST) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended September 2024, Renasant (RNST - Free Report) reported revenue of $220.3 million, up 32.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.70, compared to $0.75 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $184.73 million, representing a surprise of +19.26%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +11.11%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.63.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Renasant performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Interest Margin: 3.4% compared to the 3.3% average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Efficiency ratio (GAAP): 54.7% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 63.4%.
  • Average Balance - Total interest-earning assets: $15.81 billion versus $15.51 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Annualized net loan charge-offs / average loans: 0% versus 0.2% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Total Nonperforming Loans: $119.22 million versus $95.89 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total Nonperforming Assets: $128.36 million versus $103.60 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income: $131 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $127.25 million.
  • Net Interest income (FTE): $133.58 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $129.96 million.
  • Total Noninterest Income: $89.30 million versus $45.93 million estimated by four analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Renasant here>>>

Shares of Renasant have returned -2.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Renasant Corporation (RNST) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise