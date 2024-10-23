We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Agilysys (AGYS) Q2 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures
Wall Street analysts forecast that Agilysys (AGYS - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $0.26 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 4%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $66.66 million, exhibiting an increase of 13.7% compared to the year-ago quarter.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Agilysys metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net revenue- Products' should arrive at $10.42 million. The estimate suggests a change of -17.6% year over year.
The consensus estimate for 'Net revenue- Subscription and maintenance' stands at $39.60 million. The estimate indicates a change of +15.6% from the prior-year quarter.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net revenue- Professional services' of $16.31 million. The estimate points to a change of +39.1% from the year-ago quarter.
View all Key Company Metrics for Agilysys here>>>
Over the past month, Agilysys shares have recorded returns of +0.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), AGYS will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>