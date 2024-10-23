Back to top

NextEra (NEE) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

NextEra Energy (NEE - Free Report) reported $7.57 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.5%. EPS of $1.03 for the same period compares to $0.94 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.46 billion, representing a surprise of -10.53%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +5.10%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.98.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how NextEra performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Operating Revenues- Florida Power & Light (FPL): $4.94 billion compared to the $5.55 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -9.8% year over year.
  • Operating Revenues- NextEra Energy Resources (NEER): $2.59 billion versus $2.79 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +54.9% change.
  • Operating Income (Loss)- Florida Power & Light (FPL): $1.83 billion versus $1.75 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Operating Income (Loss)- Corporate & Other: -$75 million compared to the -$41 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Operating Income (Loss)- NextEra Energy Resources (NEER): $1.10 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.09 billion.
Shares of NextEra have returned -0.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

