Wabtec (WAB) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (WAB - Free Report) reported $2.66 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.4%. EPS of $2.00 for the same period compares to $1.70 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.64 billion, representing a surprise of +0.75%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +6.95%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.87.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Wabtec performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Sales to external customers- Transit Segment: $733 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $681.08 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.1%.
  • Sales to external customers- Freight Segment: $1.93 billion compared to the $1.96 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.1% year over year.
  • Adjusted Income (loss) from operations- Freight Segment: $467 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $409.88 million.
  • Adjusted Income (loss) from operations- Transit Segment: $93 million compared to the $91.69 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Income (loss) from operations- Freight Segment: $390 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $332.89 million.
  • Income (loss) from operations- Transit Segment: $79 million compared to the $80.57 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Wabtec have returned +5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

