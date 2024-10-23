Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Lennox (LII) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2024, Lennox International (LII - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.5 billion, up 9.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $6.68, compared to $5.37 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +6.16% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.41 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $5.95, the EPS surprise was +12.27%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Lennox performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Building Climate Solutions: $465.30 million versus the 15-analyst average estimate of $459.78 million.
  • Net Sales- Home Comfort Solutions: $1.03 billion versus the 15-analyst average estimate of $946.70 million.
  • Segment Profit (loss)- Corporate and other: -$29.10 million versus -$26.64 million estimated by 15 analysts on average.
  • Segment Profit (loss)- Building Climate Solutions: $105.90 million compared to the $107.51 million average estimate based on 15 analysts.
  • Segment Profit (loss)- Home Comfort Solutions: $226.50 million versus the 15-analyst average estimate of $197.27 million.
Shares of Lennox have returned -4.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

