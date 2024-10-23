For the quarter ended September 2024, TransUnion (
Shares of TransUnion have returned -0.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.
TransUnion (TRU) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
For the quarter ended September 2024, TransUnion (TRU - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.09 billion, up 12% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.04, compared to $0.91 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.15% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.06 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.02, the EPS surprise was +1.96%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how TransUnion performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Revenue- U.S. Markets: $848.10 million versus the 13-analyst average estimate of $824.40 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +33.9%.
- Revenue- U.S. Markets Gross Revenue- Consumer Interactive: $173.70 million versus $166.18 million estimated by 13 analysts on average.
- Revenue- Total intersegment eliminations: -$4.70 million versus the 13-analyst average estimate of -$3.49 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -75.3%.
- Revenue- International: $241.60 million versus the 13-analyst average estimate of $239.81 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.5%.
- Revenue- Total gross revenue: $1.09 billion versus the 13-analyst average estimate of $1.06 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.3%.
- Revenue- U.S. Markets- Financial Services: $367.20 million compared to the $350.60 million average estimate based on 12 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.8% year over year.
- Revenue- U.S. Markets- Emerging Verticals: $307.20 million compared to the $306.91 million average estimate based on 12 analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.2% year over year.
- Revenue- International Gross Revenue- Canada: $39.40 million versus the 12-analyst average estimate of $39.10 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.4%.
- Revenue- International Gross Revenue- Latin America: $33.50 million versus the 12-analyst average estimate of $33.13 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.4%.
- Revenue- International Gross Revenue- UK: $57.80 million compared to the $56.47 million average estimate based on 12 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.1% year over year.
- Revenue- International Gross Revenue- Asia Pacific: $25.60 million versus $25.48 million estimated by 12 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.8% change.
- Revenue- International Gross Revenue- Africa: $17.10 million compared to the $16.25 million average estimate based on 12 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.5% year over year.
Shares of TransUnion have returned -0.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.