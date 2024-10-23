Back to top

Thermo Fisher (TMO) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2024, Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO - Free Report) reported revenue of $10.6 billion, up 0.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $5.28, compared to $5.69 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.42% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $10.64 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $5.25, the EPS surprise was +0.57%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Thermo Fisher performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue Growth - Organic: 0% versus 0.2% estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Laboratory Products and Biopharma Services: $5.74 billion versus $5.67 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.2% change.
  • Revenues- Specialty Diagnostics: $1.13 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.10 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.3%.
  • Revenues- Life Sciences Solutions: $2.39 billion versus $2.47 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.9% change.
  • Revenues- Eliminations: -$467 million compared to the -$445.15 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.1% year over year.
  • Revenues- Analytical Instruments: $1.81 billion versus $1.85 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.1% change.
View all Key Company Metrics for Thermo Fisher here>>>

Shares of Thermo Fisher have returned -4.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

