General Dynamics (GD) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended September 2024, General Dynamics (GD - Free Report) reported revenue of $11.67 billion, up 10.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.35, compared to $3.04 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $11.72 billion, representing a surprise of -0.38%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -5.37%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.54.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how General Dynamics performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Technologies: $3.38 billion compared to the $3.34 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2% year over year.
  • Revenue- Marine Systems: $3.60 billion versus $3.44 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +19.9% change.
  • Revenue- Combat Systems: $2.21 billion compared to the $2.21 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.5% year over year.
  • Revenue- Aerospace: $2.48 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $2.89 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +22.2%.
  • Operating earnings- Aerospace: $305 million compared to the $369.03 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Operating earnings- Combat Systems: $325 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $314.49 million.
  • Operating earnings- Technologies: $326 million versus $320.94 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Operating earnings- Marine Systems: $258 million compared to the $261.14 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Operating earnings- Corporate: -$33 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of -$35.83 million.
Shares of General Dynamics have returned +0.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

