Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About First Bancorp (FBP) Q3 Earnings

For the quarter ended September 2024, First Bancorp (FBP - Free Report) reported revenue of $234.57 million, up 2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.45, compared to $0.46 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $239.8 million, representing a surprise of -2.18%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.65%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.43.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how First Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency ratio: 52.4% compared to the 51.2% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Interest Margin: 4.3% versus 4.4% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total Interest-Earning Assets- Average Balance: $18.86 billion compared to the $19.02 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Card and processing income: $11.77 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $11.67 million.
  • Mortgage banking activities: $3.20 million compared to the $3.15 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Service charges and fees on deposit accounts: $9.68 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $9.81 million.
  • Total Non Interest Income: $32.50 million versus $32.78 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income: $202.06 million compared to the $208.45 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of First Bancorp have returned -0.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

