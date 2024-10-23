Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Taylor Morrison (TMHC) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended September 2024, Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.12 billion, up 26.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.37, compared to $1.62 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.99 billion, representing a surprise of +6.62%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +15.05%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.06.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Taylor Morrison performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net sales orders: 2,830 compared to the 2,780 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Homes Closed: 3,394 compared to the 3,209 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Backlog units at end of period: 5,692 compared to the 5,793 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Average sales price of homes closed: $598 thousand versus $600.18 thousand estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Average Selling Price - Sales Order Backlog: $587 thousand versus $678.18 thousand estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Ending Active Selling Communities: 340 compared to the 336 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenue- Home closings: $2.03 billion versus $1.93 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +25.9% change.
  • Revenue- Financial services revenue: $49.65 million versus $47.40 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +24% change.
  • Revenue- Land closings: $27.82 million compared to the $15 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +94.7% year over year.
  • Revenue- Amenity and other revenue: $14.23 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $9 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +52.6%.
View all Key Company Metrics for Taylor Morrison here>>>

Shares of Taylor Morrison have returned -6.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (TMHC) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise