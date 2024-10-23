Back to top

United Community Banks (UCB) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2024, United Community Banks (UCB - Free Report) reported revenue of $244.49 million, up 4.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.57, compared to $0.45 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $237.9 million, representing a surprise of +2.77%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -5.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.60.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how United Community Banks performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio - Operating: 57.4% versus 60% estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Margin: 3.3% compared to the 3.4% average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Net charge-offs to average loans: 0.5% compared to the 0.3% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Average balance - Total interest-earning assets: $25.10 billion versus $24.91 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Total nonperforming assets: $114.96 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $108.91 million.
  • Total nonperforming loans: $112.38 million compared to the $106.57 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net interest revenue: $209.19 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $210.04 million.
  • Total noninterest income: $8.09 million versus $27.65 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Net interest revenue (FTE): $210.28 million versus $210.51 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of United Community Banks have returned -0.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

