Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, UniFirst (UNF) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended August 2024, UniFirst (UNF - Free Report) reported revenue of $639.87 million, up 11.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.46, compared to $1.75 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $633.79 million, representing a surprise of +0.96%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +20.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.05.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how UniFirst performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Core Laundry Operations: $564.09 million compared to the $563.95 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.7% year over year.
  • Revenues- First Aid: $29.28 million versus $28.13 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15.1% change.
  • Revenues- Specialty Garments: $46.50 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $41.71 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.3%.
  • Income (loss) from operations- Specialty Garments: $8.59 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $5.89 million.
  • Income (loss) from operations- Core Laundry Operations: $45.37 million versus $43.61 million estimated by two analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for UniFirst here>>>

Shares of UniFirst have returned +0.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Unifirst Corporation (UNF) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise