Here's Why Hyster-Yale (HY) Fell More Than Broader Market
Hyster-Yale (HY - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $65.21, indicating a -2% change from the previous session's end. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.92%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.96%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.6%.
The the stock of maker of lift trucks and aftermarket parts has risen by 7.13% in the past month, leading the Industrial Products sector's loss of 1.22% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.68%.
The upcoming earnings release of Hyster-Yale will be of great interest to investors. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.97, signifying a 4.37% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $1.06 billion, indicating a 5.51% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $9.69 per share and a revenue of $4.37 billion, representing changes of +33.84% and +6.05%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Hyster-Yale. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Hyster-Yale is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
With respect to valuation, Hyster-Yale is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.87. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 9.76 for its industry.
The Manufacturing - Construction and Mining industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 165, this industry ranks in the bottom 35% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
