Align Technology (ALGN) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Align Technology (ALGN - Free Report) reported $977.87 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.8%. EPS of $2.35 for the same period compares to $2.14 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.35% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $991.22 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.31, the EPS surprise was +1.73%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Align Technology performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Clear Aligner Shipments: 617 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 632.
  • Net revenues- Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services: $191.03 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $185.75 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +15.6%.
  • Net revenues- Total Clear Aligner: $786.84 million compared to the $805.87 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1% year over year.
Shares of Align Technology have returned -15.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

