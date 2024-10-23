We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Tesla (TSLA) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
For the quarter ended September 2024, Tesla (TSLA - Free Report) reported revenue of $25.18 billion, up 7.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.72, compared to $0.66 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $25.55 billion, representing a surprise of -1.45%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +24.14%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.58.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Tesla performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Tesla here>>>
- Total vehicle deliveries: 462,890 compared to the 465,802 average estimate based on seven analysts.
- Model 3/Y deliveries: 439,975 versus the five-analyst average estimate of 443,510.
- Other models deliveries: 22,915 compared to the 23,457 average estimate based on five analysts.
- Revenues- Automotive sales: $18.83 billion versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $20.54 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.3%.
- Revenues- Energy generation and storage: $2.38 billion compared to the $2.40 billion average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +52.4% year over year.
- Revenues- Services and other: $2.79 billion compared to the $2.60 billion average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +28.8% year over year.
- Revenues- Automotive regulatory credits: $739 million versus $519.19 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +33.4% change.
- Revenues- Automotive leasing: $446 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $378 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.8%.
- Total Automotive Revenue: $20.02 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $19.81 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2%.
- Gross profit- Total Automotive: $4.03 billion compared to the $3.55 billion average estimate based on seven analysts.
- Gross profit- Services and other: $246 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $154.01 million.
- Gross profit- Energy generation and storage segment: $725 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $650.69 million.
Shares of Tesla have returned -14.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.