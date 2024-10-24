Back to top

Wyndham (WH) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Wyndham Hotels (WH - Free Report) reported $396 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 1.5%. EPS of $1.39 for the same period compares to $1.31 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.69% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $406.96 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.37, the EPS surprise was +1.46%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Wyndham performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total Rooms: 892,600 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 923,830.
  • Total RevPAR: $49.33 compared to the $50.71 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net revenues- Fee-related and other revenues- Royalties and franchise fees: $159 million compared to the $162.82 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.6% year over year.
  • Net revenues- Fee-related and other revenues- Marketing, reservation and loyalty: $161 million compared to the $171.65 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -10.1% year over year.
  • Net revenues- Fee-related and other revenues- Management and other fees: $3 million compared to the $2.95 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of 0% year over year.
  • Net revenues- Fee-related and other revenues- License and other fees: $32 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $31.89 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.7%.
  • Net revenues- Fee-related and other revenues- Other: $39 million versus $39.85 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.3% change.
View all Key Company Metrics for Wyndham here>>>

Shares of Wyndham have returned +3.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

