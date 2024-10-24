Back to top

Graco (GGG) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2024, Graco Inc. (GGG - Free Report) reported revenue of $519.21 million, down 3.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.71, compared to $0.76 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -3.03% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $535.45 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.76, the EPS surprise was -6.58%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Graco performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Process: $120.62 million compared to the $129.63 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -12.2% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Contractor: $242.30 million compared to the $254.93 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.2% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Industrial: $156.29 million compared to the $151.26 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.5% year over year.
  • Operating earnings /(loss)- Industrial: $52.36 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $50.76 million.
  • Operating earnings /(loss)- Unallocated corporate (expense): -$10.14 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of -$8.59 million.
  • Operating earnings /(loss)- Contractor: $71.05 million compared to the $81.85 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Operating earnings /(loss)- Process: $32.45 million versus $38.58 million estimated by four analysts on average.
Shares of Graco have returned -2.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

