Live Oak Bancshares (LOB) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Live Oak Bancshares (LOB - Free Report) reported $129.93 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.1%. EPS of $0.28 for the same period compares to $0.88 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.61% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $126.63 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.53, the EPS surprise was -47.17%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Live Oak Bancshares performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net charge-offs to average loans and leases held for investment: 0.1% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 0.3%.
  • Net Interest Margin: 3.3% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 3.3%.
  • Average Balance - Total interest-earning assets: $11.57 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $11.40 billion.
  • Efficiency Ratio: 59.7% versus 66% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Total noninterest income: $32.93 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $31.31 million.
  • Net Interest Income: $97 million versus $95.32 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of Live Oak Bancshares have returned -1.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

