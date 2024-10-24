Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Las Vegas Sands (
LVS Quick Quote LVS - Free Report) reported $2.68 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 4%. EPS of $0.44 for the same period compares to $0.55 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.79 billion, representing a surprise of -3.94%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -20.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.55.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Las Vegas Sands performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Slot handle - Marina Bay Sands: $5.86 billion compared to the $6.46 billion average estimate based on three analysts. RevPAR - Marina Bay Sands: $855 versus $727.51 estimated by three analysts on average. Rolling Chip volume - Marina Bay Sands: $6.56 billion compared to the $8.33 billion average estimate based on three analysts. Non-Rolling Chip table games drop - Marina Bay Sands: $2.13 billion compared to the $2.06 billion average estimate based on three analysts. Net Revenues- Marina Bay Sands: $919 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.06 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -9.5%. Revenue- Total Macao: $1.77 billion compared to the $1.76 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1% year over year. Net Revenues- The Parisian Macao: $250 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $257.65 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.5%. Net Revenues- Ferry Operations and Other: $31 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $21.31 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.9%. Net Revenues- The Londoner Macao: $460 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $460.71 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -11.2%. Net Revenues- The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao: $257 million compared to the $238.17 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +33.9% year over year. Net Revenues- Sands Macao: $81 million compared to the $83.08 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.4% year over year. Net Revenues- The Venetian Macao: $692 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $712.64 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.3%. View all Key Company Metrics for Las Vegas Sands here>>>
Shares of Las Vegas Sands have returned +16.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
Image: Bigstock
Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
Las Vegas Sands (LVS - Free Report) reported $2.68 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 4%. EPS of $0.44 for the same period compares to $0.55 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.79 billion, representing a surprise of -3.94%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -20.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.55.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Las Vegas Sands performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Las Vegas Sands here>>>
- Slot handle - Marina Bay Sands: $5.86 billion compared to the $6.46 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
- RevPAR - Marina Bay Sands: $855 versus $727.51 estimated by three analysts on average.
- Rolling Chip volume - Marina Bay Sands: $6.56 billion compared to the $8.33 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
- Non-Rolling Chip table games drop - Marina Bay Sands: $2.13 billion compared to the $2.06 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
- Net Revenues- Marina Bay Sands: $919 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.06 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -9.5%.
- Revenue- Total Macao: $1.77 billion compared to the $1.76 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1% year over year.
- Net Revenues- The Parisian Macao: $250 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $257.65 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.5%.
- Net Revenues- Ferry Operations and Other: $31 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $21.31 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.9%.
- Net Revenues- The Londoner Macao: $460 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $460.71 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -11.2%.
- Net Revenues- The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao: $257 million compared to the $238.17 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +33.9% year over year.
- Net Revenues- Sands Macao: $81 million compared to the $83.08 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.4% year over year.
- Net Revenues- The Venetian Macao: $692 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $712.64 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.3%.
Shares of Las Vegas Sands have returned +16.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.