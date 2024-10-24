Back to top

Image: Bigstock

ASGN Inc (ASGN) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2024, ASGN Inc (ASGN - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.03 billion, down 7.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.43, compared to $1.68 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.04 billion, representing a surprise of -0.41%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +5.93%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.35.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how ASGN Inc performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Federal Government: $312.20 million compared to the $321.03 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.6% year over year.
  • Revenues- Commercial: $718.80 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $714.18 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.1%.
  • Revenues- Commercial- Consulting: $285 million compared to the $279.52 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.9% year over year.
  • Revenues- Commercial- Assignment: $433.80 million versus $431.41 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -14.6% change.
Shares of ASGN Inc have returned +0.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

