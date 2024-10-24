Back to top

CVB Financial (CVBF) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

CVB Financial (CVBF - Free Report) reported $126.45 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 8.2%. EPS of $0.37 for the same period compares to $0.42 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $126.63 million, representing a surprise of -0.14%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +5.71%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.35.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how CVB Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Interest Margin: 3.1% compared to the 3.1% average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Efficiency ratio: 46.5% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 45.4%.
  • Total interest-earning assets: $14.94 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $14.65 billion.
  • Net Charge-off (% of Average Loans): 0% compared to the 0% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total NonPerforming Loan: $21.91 million compared to the $29.73 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total NonPerforming Assets: $22.56 million compared to the $30.35 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Interest Income: $113.62 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $112.17 million.
  • Total Noninterest Income: $12.83 million versus $14.43 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income (FTE): $114.15 million versus $112.37 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Service charges on deposit accounts: $5.12 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $5.11 million.
  • Trust and investment services: $3.57 million versus $3.25 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of CVB Financial have returned +6.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

