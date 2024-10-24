Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Pegasystems (PEGA) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2024, Pegasystems (PEGA - Free Report) reported revenue of $325.05 million, down 2.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.39, compared to $0.44 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $328.76 million, representing a surprise of -1.13%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +11.43%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.35.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Pegasystems performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Subscription: $270.23 million versus $268.97 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.1% change.
  • Revenue- Perpetual license: $0.46 million versus $2.53 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -83.4% change.
  • Revenue- Consulting: $54.36 million compared to the $57.16 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.9% year over year.
  • Revenue- Pega Cloud: $144.11 million compared to the $143.72 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Pegasystems have returned -2.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

