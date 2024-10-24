Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Amerisafe (AMSF) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

Amerisafe (AMSF - Free Report) reported $74.66 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 0.2%. EPS of $0.58 for the same period compares to $0.61 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $75.38 million, representing a surprise of -0.94%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +3.57%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.56.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Amerisafe performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net loss ratio: 58.4% versus 61% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net combined ratio: 90.9% versus 91.8% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net underwriting expense ratio: 31.7% compared to the 30.2% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenues- Net investment income: $7.49 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $7.45 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.7%.
  • Revenues- Fee and other income: $0.13 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $0.18 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +67.5%.
  • Revenues- Net premiums earned: $67.05 million versus $67.75 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.6% change.
View all Key Company Metrics for Amerisafe here>>>

Shares of Amerisafe have returned +6.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


AMERISAFE, Inc. (AMSF) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise