First American Financial (FAF) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

First American Financial (FAF - Free Report) reported $1.41 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 5.1%. EPS of $1.34 for the same period compares to $1.22 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.67 billion, representing a surprise of -15.68%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +16.52%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.15.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how First American Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Net investment income: $146.60 million compared to the $135.23 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.4% year over year.
  • Revenues- Agent premiums: $683.90 million compared to the $654 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.9% year over year.
  • Revenues- Direct premiums and escrow fees: $639.60 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $631.77 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.4%.
  • Revenues- Information and other: $247.50 million versus $253.75 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.7% change.
Shares of First American Financial have returned -0.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

