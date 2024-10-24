Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Spirit Aerosystems (SPR) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended September 2024, Spirit Aerosystems (SPR - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.47 billion, up 2.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$3.03, compared to -$1.42 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -19.55% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.83 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.16, the EPS surprise was -1793.75%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Spirit Aerosystems performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Segment Revenues- Commercial: $1.14 billion versus $1.46 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.3% change.
  • Segment Revenues- Aftermarket: $99.50 million versus $107.92 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.8% change.
  • Segment Revenues- Defense & Space: $231.30 million versus $243.77 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.5% change.
  • Segment Earnings (Loss) from Operations- Commercial: -$299.40 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $81.52 million.
  • Segment Earnings (Loss) from Operations- Aftermarket: $8.70 million versus $22.91 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Segment Earnings (Loss) from Operations- Defense & Space: $44.80 million versus $28.92 million estimated by two analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Spirit Aerosystems here>>>

Shares of Spirit Aerosystems have returned -1.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise