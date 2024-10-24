We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Exploring Analyst Estimates for Hubbell (HUBB) Q3 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS
The upcoming report from Hubbell (HUBB - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $4.47 per share, indicating an increase of 13.2% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.48 billion, representing an increase of 7.7% year over year.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 0.5% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Hubbell metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- Electrical Solutions' will reach $526.66 million. The estimate points to a change of -2.1% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Utility Solutions' to reach $956.32 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +14.1%.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Adjusted operating income- Utility Solutions' will reach $229.91 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $200.70 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Adjusted operating income- Electrical Solutions' at $106.05 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $94 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
Shares of Hubbell have demonstrated returns of +4.9% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), HUBB is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.