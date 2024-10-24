We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Gear Up for Check Point (CHKP) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
The upcoming report from Check Point Software (CHKP - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $2.25 per share, indicating an increase of 8.7% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $635.43 million, representing an increase of 6.6% year over year.
Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Check Point metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Total revenues from products and security subscriptions' should arrive at $392.28 million. The estimate indicates a change of +8.2% from the prior-year quarter.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Software updates and maintenance' at $238.43 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2% from the prior-year quarter.
The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Products and licenses' stands at $116.04 million. The estimate suggests a change of +1.6% year over year.
Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Security Subscriptions' will reach $280.78 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +13.1%.
Over the past month, shares of Check Point have returned +5.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. Currently, CHKP carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), suggesting that it may outperform the overall market in the near future.