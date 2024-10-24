Back to top

Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI - Free Report) reported $149.77 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 10.9%. EPS of $0.37 for the same period compares to $0.48 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.26% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $153.23 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.39, the EPS surprise was -5.13%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Pacific Premier Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net interest margin: 3.2% versus 3.2% estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Efficiency Ratio: 66.1% compared to the 66% average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Average Interest-Earning Assets: $16.49 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $16.47 billion.
  • Net charge-offs to average loans/leases: 0% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 0.2%.
  • Total NonPerforming Assets: $39.08 million compared to the $56.75 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total NonPerforming Loan: $39.08 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $56.75 million.
  • Total Noninterest Income: $18.87 million versus $19.50 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Net interest income before provision for loan losses: $130.90 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $133.69 million.
Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp have returned +5.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

