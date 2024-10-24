Back to top

OSI (OSIS) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

OSI Systems (OSIS - Free Report) reported $344.01 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 23.2%. EPS of $1.25 for the same period compares to $0.91 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +5.30% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $326.71 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.06, the EPS surprise was +17.92%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how OSI performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Healthcare division: $37.10 million compared to the $38.40 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.8% year over year.
  • Revenues- Intersegment eliminations: -$15.20 million compared to the -$15 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -21.4% year over year.
  • Revenues- Optoelectronics and Manufacturing division, including intersegment revenues: $97.80 million versus $93.61 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.7% change.
  • Revenues- Security division: $224.31 million compared to the $210.40 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +36.3% year over year.
Shares of OSI have returned -1.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

