Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Bread Financial (BFH) Q3 Earnings
For the quarter ended September 2024, Bread Financial Holdings (BFH - Free Report) reported revenue of $983 million, down 4.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.84, compared to $3.46 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.77% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $975.46 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.88, the EPS surprise was -2.13%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Bread Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Net Interest Margin: 18.8% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 18.9%.
- Efficiency Ratio: 58.4% compared to the 51.9% average estimate based on three analysts.
- Net principal losses as a percentage of average credit card and other loans (Net loss rate): 7.8% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 8%.
- Common equity tier 1 Capital Ratio: 13.3% compared to the 16.2% average estimate based on two analysts.
- Total Risk-based Capital Ratio: 14.6% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 17.3%.
- Total interest income: $1.28 billion compared to the $1.26 billion average estimate based on five analysts.
- Interest on cash and investment securities: $53 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $55.11 million.
- Interchange revenue, net of retailer shares arrangements: -$95 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of -$86.15 million.
- Interest and fees on loans: $1.22 billion versus $1.20 billion estimated by five analysts on average.
- Net interest income: $1.04 billion compared to the $1.02 billion average estimate based on five analysts.
- Total non-interest income: -$54 million compared to the -$51.32 million average estimate based on five analysts.
- Other Non-Interest Income: $37 million compared to the $33.82 million average estimate based on five analysts.
Shares of Bread Financial have returned +9.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.