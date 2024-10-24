For the quarter ended September 2024, American Airlines (
American Airlines (AAL) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
For the quarter ended September 2024, American Airlines (AAL - Free Report) reported revenue of $13.65 billion, up 1.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.30, compared to $0.38 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.16% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $13.49 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.13, the EPS surprise was +130.77%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how American Airlines performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Operating cost per ASM excluding net special items and fuel - Total: 13.39 cents versus the four-analyst average estimate of 13.28 cents.
- Operating cost per ASM excluding net special items - Total: 17.19 cents versus 17.29 cents estimated by four analysts on average.
- Passenger load factor (percent) - Total: 86.6% compared to the 84.3% average estimate based on four analysts.
- Average aircraft fuel price including related taxes - Total: 2.5 $/gal compared to the 2.64 $/gal average estimate based on four analysts.
- Passenger revenue- Domestic: $8.68 billion versus $8.66 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.8% change.
- Passenger revenue- Latin America: $1.43 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.51 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.8%.
- Passenger revenue- Total International: $3.84 billion compared to the $3.66 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1% year over year.
- Passenger revenue- Pacific: $299 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $292.99 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +15.4%.
- Passenger revenue- Atlantic: $2.11 billion compared to the $1.86 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.6% year over year.
- Revenue- Passenger: $12.52 billion versus $12.38 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.8% change.
- Revenue- Other: $922 million compared to the $925.22 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.2% year over year.
- Revenue- Cargo: $202 million compared to the $186.95 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.7% year over year.
Shares of American Airlines have returned +16.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.