FirstCash (FCFS) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2024, FirstCash Holdings (FCFS - Free Report) reported revenue of $837.32 million, up 6.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.67, compared to $1.56 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $838.35 million, representing a surprise of -0.12%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +5.70%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.58.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how FirstCash performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Leased merchandise income: $188.56 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $192.70 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.4%.
  • Revenue- Pawn loan fees: $186.56 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $178.95 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.9%.
  • Revenue- Interest and fees on finance receivables: $61.20 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $58.71 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.4%.
Shares of FirstCash have returned -3.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

