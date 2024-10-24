Back to top

Rogers Communication (RCI) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Rogers Communication (RCI - Free Report) reported $3.76 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 1%. EPS of $1.04 for the same period compares to $0.95 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.39% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.81 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.07, the EPS surprise was -2.80%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Rogers Communication performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Wireless Subscriber - Postpaid mobile phone - Gross additions: 459 thousand compared to the 506.53 thousand average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Home Phone - Total Home Phone Subscriber: 1.53 million versus 1.54 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Wireless Subscriber - Total Postpaid mobile phone subscribers: 10.7 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of 10.73 million.
  • Wireless Subscriber - Postpaid churn: 1.1% compared to the 1.2% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Wireless Subscriber - Prepaid mobile phone - Gross additions: 185 thousand compared to the 238.39 thousand average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Wireless Subscriber - Prepaid mobile phone - Net additions: 93 thousand compared to the 72.85 thousand average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Wireless Subscriber - Total prepaid mobile phone subscribers: 1.16 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1.14 million.
  • Wireless Subscriber - Prepaid churn: 2.8% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 5%.
  • Cable Subscriber - Homes passed: 10.15 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of 10.11 million.
  • Cable Subscriber - Net additions: 13 thousand versus 27.78 thousand estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Cable Subscriber - Total Customer Relationships: 4.67 million compared to the 4.68 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Retail Internet - Net Additions: 33 thousand versus the two-analyst average estimate of 27.64 thousand.
View all Key Company Metrics for Rogers Communication here>>>

Shares of Rogers Communication have returned -2.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

