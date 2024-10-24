Back to top

Darling (DAR) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2024, Darling Ingredients (DAR - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.42 billion, down 12.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.11, compared to $0.77 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -4.92% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.5 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.40, the EPS surprise was -72.50%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Darling performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Feed Ingredients: $927.46 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $950.94 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -11.5%.
  • Net Sales- Fuel Ingredients: $137.14 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $139.96 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.7%.
  • Net Sales- Food Ingredients: $357.29 million compared to the $399.57 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -21.6% year over year.
  • Segment EBITDA- Food Ingredients: $57.03 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $76.47 million.
  • Segment EBITDA- Corporate: -$12.16 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$19.30 million.
  • Segment EBITDA- Feed Ingredients: $132.17 million versus $134.17 million estimated by two analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Darling here>>>

Shares of Darling have returned +6.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

