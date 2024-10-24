Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Digital Realty Trust (DLR) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended September 2024, Digital Realty Trust (DLR - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.43 billion, up 2.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.67, compared to $2.33 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.44 billion, representing a surprise of -0.28%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.67.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Digital Realty Trust performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Earnings per Share (Diluted): $0.09 versus $0.27 estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Rental revenues: $956.35 million versus $949.28 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.8% change.
  • Revenues- Tenant reimbursements- Utilities: $305.10 million versus $303.10 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -9.1% change.
  • Revenues- Tenant reimbursements- Other: $39.62 million compared to the $55.25 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -38.9% year over year.
  • Revenues- Tenant reimbursements: $344.72 million versus $358.35 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -13.9% change.
  • Revenues- Fee Income: $12.91 million versus $14.69 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +65.1% change.
  • Revenues- Other: $4.58 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.13 million.
  • Revenues- Interconnection and other: $112.66 million compared to the $112.10 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5% year over year.
Shares of Digital Realty Trust have returned +1.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

