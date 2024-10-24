Back to top

DexCom (DXCM) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

DexCom (DXCM - Free Report) reported $994.2 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 2%. EPS of $0.45 for the same period compares to $0.50 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $991.55 million, representing a surprise of +0.27%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.65%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.43.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how DexCom performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- United States: $701.90 million versus $719.01 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.6% change.
  • Revenue- International: $292.30 million compared to the $265.16 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.8% year over year.
  • Revenue- Hardware: $42.40 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $49.44 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -58.1%.
  • Revenue- Sensor and other: $951.80 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $941.35 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.9%.
Shares of DexCom have returned +8.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

