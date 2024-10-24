We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Dorian LPG (LPG) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why
In the latest trading session, Dorian LPG (LPG - Free Report) closed at $30.37, marking a +0.5% move from the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.22%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.33%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.76%.
Shares of the liquified petroleum gas shipping company witnessed a loss of 8.56% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Transportation sector with its loss of 0.81% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.47%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Dorian LPG in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.52, indicating a 71.89% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $83.49 million, showing a 42.3% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.
In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $3.93 per share and a revenue of $420.75 million, indicating changes of -48.29% and -24.96%, respectively, from the former year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Dorian LPG. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 20.45% downward. Dorian LPG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).
In the context of valuation, Dorian LPG is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 7.69. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 7.66.
The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 178, putting it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.