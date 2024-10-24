Back to top

Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended September 2024, Texas Roadhouse (TXRH - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.27 billion, up 13.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.26, compared to $0.95 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.56% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.28 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.33, the EPS surprise was -5.26%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Texas Roadhouse performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Comparable restaurant sales growth - Company restaurants: 8.5% compared to the 8.3% average estimate based on nine analysts.
  • Restaurants at the end - Total: 772 versus 772 estimated by seven analysts on average.
  • Comparable restaurant sales growth - U.S. Franchise-owned restaurants: 7.2% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 7.4%.
  • Restaurants at the end - Company - Total: 657 compared to the 657 average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Number of restaurants opened - Company: 7 versus 6 estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Restaurants at the end - Franchise - Total: 115 versus 114 estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Number of restaurants opened - Franchise: 3 versus 3 estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Store weeks - Franchise restaurants: 1,437 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 1,460.
  • Restaurants at the end - Company - Texas Roadhouse: 601 versus 599 estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Restaurants at the end - Company - Bubba?s 33: 48 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 50.
  • Revenue- Franchise royalties and fees: $7.72 million compared to the $7.89 million average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +18.3% year over year.
  • Revenue- Restaurant and other sales: $1.27 billion versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $1.27 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.5%.
Shares of Texas Roadhouse have returned +1.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

