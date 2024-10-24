Back to top

Healthpeak (DOC) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2024, Healthpeak (DOC - Free Report) reported revenue of $700.4 million, up 25.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.45, compared to $0.12 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.66% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $688.98 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.44, the EPS surprise was +2.27%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Healthpeak performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Interest income and other: $14.30 million compared to the $11.24 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +166.8% year over year.
  • Revenues- Rental and related revenues: $543.25 million versus $549.58 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +30.3% change.
  • Revenues- Resident fees and services: $142.85 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $142.74 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.8%.
  • Net Earnings per Share (Diluted): $0.12 compared to the $0.06 average estimate based on five analysts.
Shares of Healthpeak have returned +1.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

