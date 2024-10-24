Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Glacier Bancorp (GBCI) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2024, Glacier Bancorp (GBCI - Free Report) reported revenue of $214.94 million, up 8.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.45, compared to $0.47 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $212.57 million, representing a surprise of +1.11%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +7.14%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.42.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Glacier Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net interest margin (tax-equivalent): 2.8% compared to the 2.8% average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Efficiency Ratio: 64.9% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 67.2%.
  • Average Balances - Total earning assets: $25.87 billion versus $25.96 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net charge-offs as a percentage of total loans: 0.1% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 0.1%.
  • Non-accrual loans: $15.94 million versus $18.33 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total non-performing assets: $28.12 million compared to the $22.14 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total Non-Interest Income: $34.70 million versus $32.51 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income: $180.23 million compared to the $180.13 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Net interest income (tax-equivalent): $184.23 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $183.13 million.
  • Gain on sale of loans: $4.90 million compared to the $4.87 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Glacier Bancorp have returned +6.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

