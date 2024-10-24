Back to top

Midland States Bancorp (MSBI) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Midland States Bancorp (MSBI - Free Report) reported $74.29 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 3.2%. EPS of $0.74 for the same period compares to $0.78 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.91% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $72.9 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.63, the EPS surprise was +17.46%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Midland States Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Interest Margin: 3.1% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 3.1%.
  • Net charge-offs to average loans: 0.8% compared to the 0.4% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Efficiency Ratio: 62.8% versus 62.9% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Average Interest-Earning Assets: $7.07 billion compared to the $7.04 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Residential mortgage banking revenue: $0.70 million versus $0.80 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Wealth management revenue: $7.10 million versus $6.69 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income (FTE)/Adjusted net interest income: $55.16 million versus $54.88 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total Noninterest Income: $19.34 million compared to the $18.12 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Service charges on deposit accounts: $3.41 million versus $3.10 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Interchange revenue: $3.51 million compared to the $3.83 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Midland States Bancorp have returned +6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

