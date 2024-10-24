Back to top

Community West Bancshares (CWBC) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Community West Bancshares (CWBC - Free Report) reported $31.32 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 41.7%. EPS of $0.30 for the same period compares to $0.54 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -5.70% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $33.21 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.38, the EPS surprise was -21.05%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Community West Bancshares performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Interest Margin: 3.7% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 3.7%.
  • Efficiency Ratio: 88.4% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 67.3%.
  • Total Nonaccrual Loan: $3.25 million versus $3.04 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Charge-Offs (% of Average Loans): 0% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 0.1%.
  • Total Nonperforming Assets: $3.25 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3.04 million.
  • Average Interest-Earning Assets: $3.29 billion compared to the $3.30 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total Non Interest Income: $1.11 million compared to the $2.83 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net Interest Income: $30.21 million compared to the $30.38 million average estimate based on three analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Community West Bancshares here>>>

Shares of Community West Bancshares have returned -2.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

