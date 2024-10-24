Back to top

Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended September 2024, Ameris Bancorp (ABCB - Free Report) reported revenue of $284.74 million, up 5.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.38, compared to $1.16 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.02% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $290.6 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.26, the EPS surprise was +9.52%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Ameris Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net interest margin (TE): 3.5% versus 3.6% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Efficiency ratio: 53.5% compared to the 52.2% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Book value per share (period end): $53.30 versus $52.76 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Average Balances - Total Earning Assets: $24.37 billion versus $24.52 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net charge-offs as a percent of average loans (annualized): 0.2% compared to the 0.3% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Interest Income (TE): $215.03 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $217.70 million.
  • Total Non-Interest Income: $69.71 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $72.90 million.
  • Net Interest Income: $214.06 million versus $218 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Ameris Bancorp have returned +2.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

