Compared to Estimates, Cousins Properties (CUZ) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Cousins Properties (CUZ - Free Report) reported $207.26 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.5%. EPS of $0.67 for the same period compares to $0.13 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.96% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $213.57 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.67, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Cousins Properties performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Other: $1.46 million compared to the $0.99 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1342.6% year over year.
  • Revenues- Rental property: $207.26 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $213.57 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.5%.
  • Revenues- Fee income: $0.50 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $0.43 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +55.7%.
  • Net Earnings per Share (Diluted): $0.07 versus $0.04 estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of Cousins Properties have returned +4.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

